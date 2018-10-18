Will the triple backstop save or sink May?

I am very sorry to do this to you, but it turns out that the incendiary extension to the UK’s period as a non-voting member of the EU - the mooted extra months in “transition” - isn’t really an extension. It is an “option” on an extension, the right to have an extension.

Yes you guessed it: what we are talking about is another flipping BACKSTOP.

And yes I too am losing the will to live as these Brexit talks descend from giant geopolitics to nightmarish logical puzzles.

Here is the background.

The EU cannot - it insists - agree our preferred version of the Northern Ireland backstop as part of the Article 50 Withdrawal Agreement.

And the reason for this, I am told, is that the scope of Article 50 allows only for a Northern Ireland specific backstop, not May’s preferred UK-wide one.

AND YES, I AM AS PUZZLED AS YOU ABOUT WHY THIS SHOULD BE.

But I am told UK negotiator Olly Robbins, Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab and May have accepted it as a fait accompli. So that is that.

And the related problem with May’s backstop - which would keep the whole UK in an EU customs arrangement temporarily rather than just NI in the customs union - is that it requires a change to EU treaties.

Which would be time consuming and complicated.