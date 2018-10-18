Women may experience more chemotherapy side-effects than men

Women experience certain side-effects of chemotherapy including nausea, vomiting and hair loss more frequently than men, according to research on oesophageal and stomach cancer patients.

Researchers at the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust said their findings add to the growing body of evidence that gender can be an important factor in cancer treatment.

The study, which is being presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (Esmo) Congress in Munich, Germany, analysed data from four randomised trials carried out in the UK and Australasia.

All four pieces of research looked at commonly used first-line chemotherapy combinations in advanced oesophageal and stomach cancer.

Data from 1,654 patients (1,328 men and 326 women) showed that women experienced significantly higher rates of nausea and vomiting (89% for women compared with 78% of men) and diarrhoea (54% versus 47%).

Hair loss was also suffered more by women – 81% compared with 74% of men – while mouth ulceration occurred in 50% of women versus 41% of men.

The occurrence of “serious adverse events” during treatment – potentially serious treatment complications which often require hospital admission – was also higher in women.