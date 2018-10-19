Concerns over health of British academic accused of spying by UAE

A British academic being held in solitary confinement in the United Arab Emirates on suspicion of spying is said to be suffering from "significant health issues".

Matthew Hedges, a 31-year-old PhD student at Durham University, was arrested after travelling to Dubai in May to conduct research about the country's foreign policy and security strategy.

He has been held in solitary confinement ever since.

In a joint statement Durham and Exeter universities said they are "deeply concerned" about Mr Hedges's welfare.

The statement said: "Matt is suffering from significant health issues after more than five months in detention.

"His welfare and right to a fair trial are now the overriding concerns of both Durham and Exeter universities."