Final Mercury mission countdown for British-build BepiColombo

A British-built spacecraft is set to begin an epic five billion mile journey to planet Mercury tomorrow. BepiColombo is due to be launched from the European space port at Kourou, French Guiana, at 0245 UK time on Saturday October 20. The European Space Agency (ESA) spacecraft will take seven years to reach the planet closest to the sun.

In 2025 it will place two probes, one European and the other Japanese, in orbit around Mercury, the least explored world in the solar system. The Mercury Transfer Module (MTM), carrying the orbiters, was built in Stevenage by the Defence and Space division of aerospace company Airbus. Key elements of ESAs Mercury Planet Orbiter we’re also assembled by Airbus in the UK. Scientists hope the £1.4 billion mission will unravel some of Mercury’s mysteries, such as the reason for its oversized iron core, its spectacular volcanic vents, and tantalising hints of water ice in shadowy parts of the scorching hot planet. The answers they get will shed new light on the origins and evolution of the solar system.

A key feature of BepiColombo is that it is the first interplanetary mission to employ advanced electric ion propulsion technology. Four Star Trek-style “impulse engines”, two firing at a time, will emit beams of electrically charged, or “ionised”, xenon gas. They will be used not to accelerate the craft but to act as a brake against the sun’s enormous gravity. A complex series of fly-bys past the Earth, Venus, and Mercury will also help to reduce BepiColombo’s velocity by 7km per second. At top speed after launch, the spacecraft will be moving at 60km (37 miles) per second. An Ariane 5, ESA’s most powerful rocket, will blast BepiColombo onto an “escape trajectory” that will free it from the shackles of Earth’s gravity immediately. One of the biggest challenges for mission planners was ensuring the spacecraft could withstand searing temperatures of more than 350C so close to the sun. Protective measures include a heat shield, novel ceramic and titanium insulation, ammonia-filled “heat pipes”, and in the case of the Japanese orbiter, “roast-on-a-spit” spinning.

SCIENCE Mercury Credit: PA Graphics