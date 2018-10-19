In Pictures: Duke of Sussex holds hands with pregnant wife on Bondi Beach visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked relaxed and happy as they visited Bondi Beach as part of their tour of Australia.

Pregnant Meghan and her husband Harry visited the famous beach for Fluro Friday, a session aimed at encouraging discussion around mental health which included an “anti-bad vibes” circle and yoga practice.

The duke and duchess met members of OneWave, a local surfing community group which raises awareness of mental health issues and holds the Fluro Friday sessions weekly.