Swindon Council considers telling households to bin plastic waste as recycling options become increasingly limited

Swindon Council is considering asking households to throw out all plastics with regular waste - because so much of it is ending up in landfill anyway.

Local Government Association (LGA) analysis suggested earlier this year that only one third of the UK's plastic food container waste is recyclable - with much of it incinerated or dumped in landfill.

A number of councils are thought to be exploring other recycling policies as disposing of unwanted plastic waste continues to cause difficulty.

Swindon is not the only council struggling to cope with demand.

Basingstoke Council has told residents to only recycle plastic bottles, shampoo and bleach bottles.

Similarly, Southampton Council have removed its plastic recycling banks, meaning people can't recycle any mixed plastic that doesn't go in household bins.