Police warning over suspected black panther on the loose

Police have warned residents of two villages in Scotland not to approach a suspected black panther on the loose in the area.

Police Scotland said they received a report of suspected sighting of the panther at around 8.45am on Friday in fields near to the B730 road between the villages of Drongan and Coalhall, East Ayrshire.

Residents have been advised to be vigilant and officers are currently trying to trace the animal.

A police helicopter was used to try and locate the big cat on Friday morning and an animal expert has been brought in attempt to confirm its identity, however, no trace of it has been found.

The force said in a statement: “Residents in Drongan and Coalhall are being advised by officers to be vigilant after a report has been received of a sighting of what is believed to be a black panther in the fields near to the B730 between the two villages.

“Officers are currently working to locate the animal which may be injured.

“The area is popular with dog walkers so care should be taken and if anyone sees the animal we would ask you not to approach it."

Police initially worked with animal welfare charity the Scottish SPCA but the animal rescue officers have since stood down since they are unable to deal with big cats.