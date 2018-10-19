- ITV Report
Rihanna 'turned down' Super Bowl 2019 half-time show in support of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick
Rihanna has reportedly turned down an invitation to perform at the Super Bowl 2019 in support of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaeperick.
Maroon 5 were revealed to be the headline act for the half-time show, but were allegedly second choice to the R&B star.
Mr Kaepernick is well-known for protesting against racial inequality in the US after he decided to kneel during the US national anthem at NFL games in 2016.
He has faced both support and backlash - with President Donald Trump condemning his decision to kneel and accusing him of "disrespecting the flag".
The former NFL player received huge support from other groups however, with Nike making him the face of their "Just Do It" campaign, which featured Mr Kaepernick's face and the quote, "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."
Mr Kaepernick has been unsigned since early 2017, following the season where he refused to stand for the anthem.
Speaking to US Weekly, a source allegedly said, "The NFL and CBS really wanted Rihanna to be next year's performer in Atlanta.
"They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn't agree with the NFL's stance."
Rihanna is not the only celebrity to reject the NFL.
Comedian Amy Schumer will be boycotting the Super Bowl and said she told her representatives that she "wouldn't do a Super Bowl commercial this year," adding that she felt Maroon 5 should also back out of the event.
"Friday thought. I wonder why more white players aren’t kneeling. Once you witness the truly deep inequality and endless racism people of color face in our country, not to mention the police brutality and murders," she wrote on Instagram.
"Why not kneel next to your brothers? Otherwise how are you not complicit? I think it would be cool if @maroon5 backed out of super bowl like @badgalriri Did."
Rihanna confirmed that she was working on new music earlier this year, but a release date is yet to be revealed.