Saudi Arabia confirms journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul after a fight, Saudi media has reported.

Eighteen Saudi nationals have been arrested and deputy intelligence chief Ahmad al-Assiri and Saud al-Qahtani, a senior aide to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, have been dismissed, state TV also reported. Saudi King Salman has also reportedly ordered the kingdom’s intelligence services to be restructured.

Mr Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October.

“Preliminary investigations carried out by the Public Prosecution Office into the disappearance of Saudi citizen Jamal bin Ahmad Khashoggi revealed that the discussions that took place between him and the persons who met him during his presence at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul (leading) to a brawl and a fist fight with the citizen, Jamal Khashoggi, which led to his death, may his soul rest in peace,” the statement by Saudi prosecutors said.

The statement contradicts reports by Turkish government sources which have alleged Mr Khashoggi, a critic of the prince and the Saudi government, was tortured and murdered and by a hit squad flown in from the Saudi capital Riyadh.

The US said it acknowledged the announcement, with a White House statement saying it "will continue to closely follow the international investigations into this tragic incident and advocate for justice that is timely, transparent, and in accordance with all due process."