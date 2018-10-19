- ITV Report
-
The North tends to hold onto cloud and rain this weekend, whilst Southern areas are set to see warm and sunny spells
Saturday: Once early mist has cleared, the south of the UK will be dry, sunny and fairly warm. It will be cloudier further north, with rain in the northwest.
Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Rain will move southwards on Sunday, not reaching southern England until after dark. Monday and Tuesday will be fresher and brighter for most, but wet and windy in western Scotland.
ITV Weather Presenter Alex Beresford with the latest forecast: