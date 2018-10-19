Tories should attack PM rather than civil servants, former mandarins say

Tory Brexiteers have been told to “concentrate their fire” on Theresa May instead of her officials by former Whitehall mandarins as tensions over talks with the EU mount.

Three former cabinet secretaries joined forces to condemn attacks on Olly Robbins, the leading civil servant in the exit negotiations.

Lord Armstrong of Ilminster told the Times “those who wish to undermine or frustrate” Mrs May’s Brexit policy should “concentrate their fire on the organ grinder” rather than the “monkey”.

Lord Butler of Brockwell, who served under Sir John Major and Tony Blair, said attacks against advisers were not in the national interest, while Lord O’Donnell said the way to strike a good deal with the European Union was not by “attacking our own officials”.

Sir Mark Sedwill, the acting Cabinet Secretary, took the unusual step of writing to the newspaper earlier this week to defend Mr Robbins, who is widely mistrusted by Brexiteers who believe he wants to keep the UK in a close orbit around the EU.

It comes after Mrs May attempted to reassure business leaders about the progress being made in the Brexit talks following a tricky week.

In a 35-minute conference call with around 130 company bosses, the PM is said to have told them she knows time is running out to reach a Brexit deal, but is confident it can be done.

Stephen Martin, IoD director general, said the PM did not say if the possibility of extending the transition period was being seriously considered.