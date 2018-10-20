Harry and Meghan join Australia PM at war memorial unveiling in Sydney

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a ceremony to unveil a Sydney war memorial 84 years in the making on the fifth day of their visit to Australia. The royal couple arrived at the city’s Hyde Park on Saturday morning for the opening of the Anzac Memorial, which commemorates the sacrifices made by those who served for Australia and New Zealand. The structure was initially designed in the 1930s by Bruce Dellit, but following the Great Depression, the finances were not available to make the architect’s vision – which includes a four-tier cascading waterfall – a reality.

Harry wore the tropical dress of his regiment, the Blues and Royals, with medals, Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order badge and sword, while Meghan wore an Emilia Wickstead dress and Philip Treacy hat. They were met by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Premier of New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian and David Elliott, minister for veterans affairs, on an overcast Sydney morning. There were also crowds along Liverpool Street, while other people – and a cardboard cutout of Harry and Meghan – watched on from balconies as the royals arrived.

The Anzac Memorial was initially designed in the 1930s by Bruce Dellit Credit: Alex Britton/PA

Twins Krystal and Sienna Dawson presented the royal couple with a medallion and a painting during the visit. The girls, aged nine, are from the Koomurri Aboriginal Dance Troupe and both said they were nervous about meeting and performing for Harry and Meghan. Krystal, who did an Aboriginal art floral painting, said: “They said hi and ‘nice to meet you’.” The medallion, presented by Sienna, said “play the game”, the motto of the Beverly Hills public school which they attend. She said: “I didn’t want to dance at first, but then it was fun.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex laid a wreath at the opening of the Anzac Memorial Credit: Ian Vogler/PA