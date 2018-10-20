In pictures: Harry and Meghan honour fallen soldiers at opening of war memorial

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a moment during their whistle-stop tour of Australia to remember those who have served for their country in war.

The royal couple attended a ceremony to unveil the renovated Anzac Memorial in Sydney’s Hyde Park, ahead of the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games later in the day.

Harry donned the tropical dress of his regiment, the Blues and Royals, with medals, Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order badge and sword, while Meghan wore an Emilia Wickstead dress and Philip Treacy hat.