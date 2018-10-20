Point of View: What I learnt from following my father into addiction

Point of View is an ITV News series where we invite people to share their opinion on stories and issues that matter to them.

Josh Connolly says he can't remember a time when his father was sober before his death.

After witnessing his dad's fatal overdose, Josh vowed to never drink but within a few years became an addict himself - while also becoming a father.

Despite quitting drinking in his mid 20s, his struggles soon brought him to the brink of saying goodbye to his own young family.

The life coach explains what stopped him taking his own life, what he has learned about himself and addiction, and how he now discusses it with his own children.