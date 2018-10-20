Red Arrows head to North America to help boost UK investment

The Red Arrows will hold their largest ever tour of North America next year with a nine-week visit expected to generate £2.5 billion in investment for Britain. The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, which has not performed in the region since 2008, will embark on its first major tour of the US and Canada in more than 25 years. Ministers and military officials predict the trademark red, white and blue displays will be watched by millions of people.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Pilots and other Red Arrows officials will also meet business leaders, visit schools and attend other engagements during the tour, which follows the RAF’s 2018 centenary celebrations. Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “Our Red Arrows fly the flag for Britain across the globe, both in the skies and on the ground, and this tour will not only showcase their teamwork and aviation excellence, but also promote our great nation to billions of people across the world. “After an incredible year celebrating RAF 100, it seems only fitting that the Red Arrows prepare to illuminate the skies of our closest allies in 2019, celebrating and strengthening our incredible relationship with the US.”

The Red Arrows over Buckingham Palace in the Royal Air Force 100 flypast Credit: MoD/PA