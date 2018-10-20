Saudi Arabia claims dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi killed in a 'fist fight' at Saudi consulate in Istanbul

Saudi Arabia’s announcement that suspects are in custody over the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is a “good first step”, Donald Trump has said, adding that he would work with Congress on a US response. The president was speaking hours after Saudi Arabia claimed Mr Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor who was last seen on October 2, was killed in a “fistfight” at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. The kingdom also said 18 suspects were in custody and that intelligence officials had been fired.

Asked by a reporter whether he thought Saudi Arabia’s explanation for Mr Khashoggi’s death was credible, Trump said “I do. I do.”

But he said that, before he decided what to do next, he wanted to talk to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. “Saudi Arabia has been a great ally, but what happened is unacceptable,” the president said. Of the Saudi arrests, he added: “It’s a big first step. It’s only a first step, but it’s a big first step.”

On Capitol Hill, politicians including Trump ally Senator Lindsey Graham expressed scepticism about the Saudi account, which was vastly different from that given by Turkish officials, who said an “assassination squad” sent by the kingdom had killed and dismembered Mr Khashoggi. “First we were told Mr Khashoggi supposedly left the consulate and there was blanket denial of any Saudi involvement,” Graham tweeted on Friday. “Now, a fight breaks out and he’s killed in the consulate, all without knowledge of Crown Prince.”

Mr Khashoggi, a prominent journalist and royal court insider for decades in Saudi Arabia, had written columns critical of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the kingdom’s direction while living in self-imposed exile in the US. He went to the Saudi consulate to obtain paperwork for his forthcoming marriage. “The Saudi ‘explanation’ for murdering journalist and Virginia resident Jamal Khashoggi in a consulate – a fistfight gone wrong – is insulting,” tweeted Senator Tim Kaine, the 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee. “Since the Trump Administration won’t stand up against atrocity, Congress must.”

