Donald Trump pulls US out of missile treaty with Russia

President Donald Trump says he will pull the United States out of a Cold War era agreement that prevents both countries from producing certain intermediate-range missiles.

President Trump said Moscow has violated the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, but provided no further details.

The 1987 pact helps protect the security of the US and its allies in Europe and the Far East.

It prohibits the United States and Russia from possessing, producing or test-flying a ground-launched cruise missile with a range of 300 to 3,400 miles.

President Trump made the announcement following a campaign stop in Elko, Nevada.