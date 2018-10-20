UK Weather forecast: Dry with sunny spells for most, rain in the far northwest

Today: Cloudier skies in the north with outbreaks of rain for northwest Scotland. Further south a dry day, feeling warm in the sunshine.

Tonight: Clear spells across southern and central England and Wales will allow mist and fog patches to reform overnight. Cloudier elsewhere with rain in the northwest becoming heavy over the Highlands.

Sunday: A band of rain in the northwest will edge southeastwards through the day. Turning brighter, but cooler with showers as the rain clears the northwest. Southeast England staying dry with sunny spells for much of the day.