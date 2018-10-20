What the papers say – October 20

A mixed bag of news makes the front pages on Saturday, from developments in the case of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to the release of radical preacher Anjem Choudary. The Daily Express reports that 51-year-old Choudary was freed from prison despite fears he will “wage war” on Britain.

The preacher also features on the front of the Daily Telegraph, with the paper carrying a picture of a smiling Choudary as he emerged from his probation hostel in Camden, north London. The paper says he is considering a legal challenge to the strict conditions of his release, arguing that they breach his human rights. Leading the paper is a story about the cost of recycling plastic, with councils warning it is becoming too expensive.

The Daily Mail reports that four men in the Saudi “hit squad” suspected of killing Mr Khashoggi came to Britain in March, and are believed to have been protecting Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on his state visit. Late on Friday night, Saudi Arabia admitted the dissident journalist was killed at its Istanbul consulate, with state TV reporting that a primary investigation found he died after a fight broke out.

The Guardian says London has become a hub for global Saudi PR and media influence campaigns, with British firms earning millions of pounds from efforts to improve the image of the kingdom and its regional allies in recent years, according to its own investigation.

In other news, The Times reports that three former cabinet secretaries have hit out at Conservative Brexiteers for undermining the integrity of the civil service.

The i says a new Alzheimer’s test has raised hopes for treatment of the condition.

And the Financial Times reports that Facebook has hired former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg to head its global affairs and communications team as it tackles issues over data protection.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror says a mother wants a lottery winner to take a paternity test, claiming he fathered her son.

The Sun claims Craig Revel Horwood launched a scathing attack on his Strictly co-stars on the first night of his book tour.

And the Daily Star says a thief squirted his victims with tomato sauce so they thought they were bleeding.