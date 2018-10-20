- ITV Report
Woman's note asking for help prompts heart-warming response
A woman's wish to have a rose thrown in the lake where her husband's ashes were scattered has prompted a heart-warming response.
The anonymous woman left the rose and a note making the request attached to a gate by the water in the West Midlands.
It said: "Please can someone throw this into the lake for me?
"My late husband's ashes are in the lake and I can't get to the lakeside in my wheelchair anymore and gates are locked - have to drive back up north tonight. Thank you x"
The note was found by a member of the Bishop Vesey's Grammar School Rowing Club, who use the lake.
They posted an image of the rose and note on Twitter, saying: "This note was left on the gate at the water this afternoon.
"No name or number left but whoever you are, rest assured your rose is in place in the middle of the lake."
The post by the rowing club has been retweeted more than 17,000 times, received 60,000 likes and prompted hundreds of heartfelt responses from around the world.
Celebrity chef Rustie Lee tweeted: "I have just read that note. It has brought tears to my eyes. How both beautiful & sad. You are an Angel for doing that for her kisses to you."
Another Twitter user wrote: "I hope that this woman knows that her message went viral, and is being appreciated in the United States. Love, condolences, and many thanks to the people who shared this bit of humanity. We are better people for sharing this."