Woman's note asking for help prompts heart-warming response

A woman's wish to have a rose thrown in the lake where her husband's ashes were scattered has prompted a heart-warming response.

The anonymous woman left the rose and a note making the request attached to a gate by the water in the West Midlands.

It said: "Please can someone throw this into the lake for me?

"My late husband's ashes are in the lake and I can't get to the lakeside in my wheelchair anymore and gates are locked - have to drive back up north tonight. Thank you x"