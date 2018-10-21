Taiwan train derailment kills 22 and injures 171

At least 22 people have been killed and 171 others injured after an express train travelling to Taiwan’s south-east coast derailed.

The Puyuma express train was carrying more than 360 passengers to Taitung city when it derailed at 4.50pm local time in the rural township of Tungshan, the transportation ministry’s railway administration said.

Some of the dead died as a result of cardiac arrest, while the injured are being treated in four different hospitals.

The train began its journey in New Taipei City in northern Taiwan.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.