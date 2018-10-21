Harry wears pair of ‘budgie smugglers’ – over his jeans

The Duke of Sussex showed off his sense of humour as he donned a pair of tight swimming trunks – known to Australians as budgie smugglers – but over his jeans.

The trunks were presented to him when a disabled sports presenter and two members of the Australian Invictus Games team visited him at Admiralty House, the Governor-General’s residence where the royal couple are staying in Sydney.

Dylan Alcott, who is a triple Paralympic gold medallist in wheelchair tennis and wheelchair basketball, said: “We gave him a gift. One of the athletes, Matt (Model), gave him a pair of budgie smugglers. And he put them on, over his jeans. It looks awesome.