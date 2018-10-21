Actress Selma Blair reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Actress Selma Blair has revealed she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The 46-year-old, who has starred in films such as Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde, said she had suffered symptoms of the condition “for years” but was diagnosed in August.

Sharing an emotional post on Instagram, Blair said she was “OK”, but admitted it had been “overwhelming in the beginning”.

“I am disabled,” she said. “I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS.

“But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”