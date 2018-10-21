Ryanair criticised for reaction to racist tirade against elderly woman

Ryanair is facing criticism for the way it handled an incident on a flight in which a woman, who is reportedly from the Windrush generation, was racially abused.

A man, filmed by a fellow passenger on the flight, can be heard calling an elderly woman an "ugly black b******" and and shouting “don’t talk to me in a foreign language you stupid ugly cow”.

The victim told ITV News: "I am so depressed. I've just lost my husband and now I have to go through this."

The woman's daughter told Huff Post UK she had taken her mother on a trip to "raise her spirits" as it is nearly one year since the death of her husband of more than 50 years.

“The underlying reason behind the man’s abusive behaviour comes down to the fact that my mum is a black woman and he didn’t want her sitting next to him - he says it in the video,” she said.

The footage was recorded on October 19 on Ryanair flight FR015 from Barcelona to London Stansted by UK resident David Lawrence, who uploaded it to social media.

It shows the man shouting at the woman to move seats while her daughter tries to stand up to him, telling him her mother is disabled.

He replies: “I don’t care whether she’s f****** disabled or not – if I tell her to get out she gets out.”

Ryanair said the matter had been reported to police, adding: "As this is now a police matter, we cannot comment further.”

Mr Lawrence, who filmed the footage, said he was shocked by what he witnessed, including the reaction of Ryanair staff and other passengers.