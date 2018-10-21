Weather: Foggy start with rain pushing southeastwards

There will be dense fog patches to start the day across parts of the south, but many should enjoy some early brightness.

It will be cloudier elsewhere with outbreaks of rain across northwestern areas.

Through the day, the rain will push southeastwards, turning lighter and more patchy.

The far south will stay dry and fine throughout, and it will turn sunnier from the north, although it will be windy across northern Scotland with further showers.

Still fairly warm in the south, with a high of 17 Celsius (63F), but cooler elsewhere.