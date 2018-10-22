Actor Chris Hemsworth surprises hitchhiker by picking him up in his helicopter

Hitchhiker Scott Hildebrand was offered a very special ride when Thor star Chris Hemsworth decided to give him a lift to Byron Bay.

Little did he know that his trip would not only be with a celebrity, but also by helicopter.

Mr Hildebrand was invited to get into a car with Mr Hemsworth and his friend Luke Zocchi after travelling from Mexico to Brisbane, before being surprised with the sky-high trip.

After travelling in style with his guest, the actor posted the video of his journey on Instagram.

"Picked up a hitchhiker, wasn't a serial killer which we were stoked about and just happened to be a kick ass musician Scott Hildebrand," he wrote.

The clip has been watched more than 1.5 million times with thousands of comments from impressed fans.

Mr Hildebrand, who is a musician, also reposted the video, captioned: "When hitchhiking leads to a helicopter ride with Thor... So grateful for this crazy experience and the opportunity to share my music with so many beautiful people. Thanks guys!"