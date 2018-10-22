Brexit stockpiling ‘will have negative economic impact despite initial boost’

Stockpiling ahead of Brexit could boost Scotland’s economic growth in 2018-19 but the measure will have a negative effect in the medium term, the Scottish Government’s top economist has said.

Dr Gary Gillespie said analysis suggests the building of stock inventories by firms ahead of the UK’s departure from the EU could potentially increase Scottish GDP by 0.4%.

However, the chief economist added such growth “would be more than offset” by a slowing of output in subsequent quarters.

He has published his latest State of the Economy report, summarising key data and providing analysis of the performance of and outlook for the Scottish economy.

Dr Gillespie found while the economy continued to strengthen in the first half of the year, with less than six months to go to the March deadline Brexit remains a key concern in many sectors.

“Businesses may delay or defer decisions on new investment and consumers reduce or postpone spending,” the report states.

“At the same time, the nature of investment may change as firms seek to bring forward investment to protect supply chains and identify alternative routes to service customers and key markets.”