Bus ploughs into town centre opticians

A bus has ploughed into an opticians, leaving the premises wrecked but no-one seriously hurt.

The front end of the orange, single-decker Yorkshire Tiger bus was left completely embedded in Shipley Eyewear Opticians in the centre of the West Yorkshire town on Monday lunchtime.

Police said there were no "major injuries".

A West Yorkshire force spokeswoman said: "We were called at 12.05pm to reports a bus had gone into a shop at Market Street.

"Inquiries are continuing."

Witnesses reported hearing a loud bang before realising what had happened in the crash.

A police cordon was put around the scene and the road was closed for more than two hours, disrupting local bus services.