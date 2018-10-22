Call for action to tackle ‘relentless’ sexual harassment in public places

The Government is failing to address the problem of sexual harassment in public places, despite evidence that it is “deeply ingrained” in British culture, affecting the lives of nearly every woman, a parliamentary report has found. The report from the House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee found evidence of “routine and sometimes relentless” harassment of women and girls on the street and in parks, on public transport, in bars, clubs and universities, and online. Warning that the damage from such behaviour is “far-reaching”, the committee called on the Government to “show leadership” on the issue by committing to a comprehensive programme of action to make all public places safe for women and girls. The Government’s adherence to the international Sustainable Development Goals effectively committed it to eliminating sexual harassment of women and girls by 2030, but there was no evidence of any drive to achieve this, said the committee, which has conducted a nine-month inquiry into the issue. “Sexual harassment is never acceptable, and women and girls should not be expected to endure it,” the report said.

“It should matter to us that women and girls are respected, not forced to change the way they live to avoid daily sexual harassment and abuse. “The Government has already pledged to tackle sexual harassment as an equality and human rights issue under its international obligations, including a commitment made in 2015 to eliminate sexual harassment of women and girls by 2030. “We have not seen evidence of a programme of work for achieving this goal.” The report warned that the Government’s “foot appears to be almost entirely off the pedal” when it came to tackling sexual harassment, with ministers risking giving the impression that they see the issue as “too trivial to address”. It was “astonishing” that the problem of sexual harassment was “almost entirely absent” from the Government’s strategy for tackling violence against women and girls, the report said. The committee called for: – Long-term publicity campaigns to tackle the attitudes which underpin sexual harassment; – A new law to criminalise the creation or sharing of non-consensual sexual images; – Investment in research and action to address the harm caused by pornography, along the lines of public health efforts to reduce legal but harmful activities like smoking; – New requirements for rail operators to tackle sexual harassment on trains, as well as action to block the use of mobile devices to view pornography on public transport; – Changes to licensing laws to require bars and clubs to take action to prevent harassment and require councils to consult women’s groups before allowing lap-dancing clubs to open; – New legal obligations on universities to outlaw sexual harassment.

