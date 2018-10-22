Cristiano Ronaldo says 'the truth always comes first' as he addresses rape allegation ahead of Old Trafford return

Cristiano Ronaldo has said "the truth is always coming in first" as he addressed the rape allegation he is facing.

The 33-year-old will return to action at Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium for the first time in five years on Tuesday.

But his hero's welcome to the club where he made his name could be overshadowed by the allegation of rape by Kathryn Mayorga after they met in a Las Vegas nightclub in 2009.

Ahead of their Champions League match, the Juventus star was asked for the first time on camera about the accusation.

"I know I'm an example. I know 100%, in the pitch and outside the pitch, so I'm always smiling," he said.

"I'm a happy man. I'm blessed that I play at a fantastic club. I have a fantastic family. I have four kids. I'm healthy. I have everything.

"I am a happy man. We have done a statement two weeks ago and I am glad."

He added: "My lawyers, they are confident and of course I am, too. The most important, is I enjoy the football, I enjoy my life. The rest, I have people who take care of my life.

"The truth is always coming in first position".

Local police in the US have reopened the case, but Ronaldo has always denied the claim, saying anything that happened in his hotel suite was consensual.

Juventus brought Ronaldo from Real Madrid for £90million in July. The day German magazine Der Spiegel splashed the allegations, the club's shares dropped by 10%.

Ronaldo was just 18 when he joined Manchester United in 2003 and he went on to help the club win a glut of trophies during his time at Old Trafford.