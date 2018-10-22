Cash machine thieves spark explosion at Derby post office

A front of a Post Office in Derby was badly damaged in a blast after thieves attempted to steal a cash machine.

Derbyshire Police said they had been called to reports of an explosion at the Post Office in Chapel Street, in the Spondon area of Derby, at about 4.45am on Monday.

Debris, including the shop’s front door, had been thrown across the pavement and the ATM had been moved about a foot by the force of the blast.