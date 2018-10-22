Former Met police boss calls for urgent review of cannabis laws

A former Metropolitan Police commissioner has called for an "urgent review" of Britain's cannabis laws.

Bernard Hogan-Howe said the government should look to reexamine the debate around cannabis in light of recent changes in legalisation in north America.

Canada legalised recreational cannabis in June this year, while the drug is legal in nine states in America.

His comments come after four decades of an unsuccessful United Nations coordinated war on drugs which has actually seen a rise in the number of deaths related to drugs.

As a former senior police officer, Lord Hogan-Howe led that fight on the streets of Britain and has always supported tough legalisation banning cannabis. But now he says the time has come to reconsider the UK's stance on drugs.

He said: "We already know from the evidence around the world that where people use it for medicinal purposes, it slides into recreational.