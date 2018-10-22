Government unveils measures to tackle grade inflation at universities

The Government has announced new measures to prevent the practice of “grade inflation” undermining the value of a degree. Over a quarter – 26% – of students are now graduating with a first-class degree, up from 18% in 2012-2013, according to the Higher Education Stats Authority. Now Universities Minister Sam Gyimah has said the approach that institutions take to grading will be one of the criteria they are ranked on under a new rating system.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He said on Monday: “When you look at what makes our universities so prestigious, it comes down to the value of our degrees – they open up a huge range of opportunities and the chance to step into a rewarding and highly-skilled career. “The value of those degrees is threatened by grade inflation and that is a problem for students, employers and the universities themselves. “These new measures will look at how we can protect our globally recognised higher education system by discouraging universities from undermining the reverence a degree qualification from the UK commands.” Grade inflation will be one of the criteria that universities are measured on in the newly introduced Teaching Excellence and Student Outcomes Framework (TEF). The TEF rates universities as gold, silver or bronze by assessing multiple different factors of teaching and university life including student experience, teaching quality and whether courses are difficult enough. The TEF rankings were first introduced in June 2017. The Government is piloting a subject specific version of the rating, the Department for Education said.

EDUCATION Degrees Credit: PA