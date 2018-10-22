Highlands and Islands one of top regions to visit in 2019: Lonely Planet

It said they offer “a great introduction to one of the wildest, least inhabited and most scenic parts of Europe” while the region’s “innovative and fast-developing” accommodation sector is also highlighted.

The guide said that the whisky boom, which has seen a swathe of new distilleries open in the region, helped secure its place on the list.

The region’s natural beauty, wildlife and fine seafood helped earn its place in the top 10 of Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2019, a collection of the best travel destinations, trends, journeys and experiences to have in the year ahead.

Scotland’s Highlands and Islands have been named one of the top regions in the world to visit next year by a leading travel guide.

Lonely Planet experts recommend “unmissable experiences” including joining a nature-watching trip to discover the wealth of wildlife, from red deer, golden eagles and otters to whales, dolphins and basking sharks and savouring the region’s seafood at restaurants such as the Kylesku Hotel, Skye’s Oyster Shed or the Scallop Shack on Lewis.

Tom Hall, Lonely Planet’s editorial director, said: “The wild landscapes of Scotland’s Highlands and Islands offer the ultimate escape and visiting the region’s remote areas is now easier than ever thanks to impressive developments in accommodation.

“This is a stunning area with so much to offer travellers, from its glorious natural landscape and rich history to enviable local food and drink.”

The guide highlights the range of accommodation on offer from purpose-built campervan parking spots to designer cottages modelled on ancient buildings which it said makes visiting remote areas “easier than ever”.

It also suggests experiences such as climbing Suilven following the repair and upgrade of its footpath.

The Highlands and islands feature fifth on the list of top regions for 2019, coming in ahead of Gujarat in India, Manitoba in Canada and Elqui Valley in Chile.

Piedmont in Italy was in first place.

Sri Lanka has been named the number one country to visit in 2019, while Denmark’s capital Copenhagen has been named the number one city to visit.

Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland Chief Executive, said: “I am thrilled, though not entirely surprised, to discover that Scotland’s Highlands and Islands have appeared in this prestigious list.

“This stunning part of Scotland punches well above its weight on the world stage, as a thriving holiday destination for people from both across the globe and the UK, as well as a popular location for film production companies looking for a beautiful backdrop for their next blockbuster.

“With accolades like this one to their name, Scotland’s Highlands and Islands will be in the global spotlight once again.”

Scotland’s Tourism Secretary Fiona Hyslop also weclomed the news.

She said: “It’s fantastic to see the Highlands and Islands receive recognition for its breath-taking scenery, history and heritage.

“From its wide range of distilleries and tourist attractions, to its beautiful islands and iconic landmarks, I am sure the Lonely Planet’s support for the Highlands and Islands will help to inspire and captivate the imaginations of new visitors.”