  1. ITV Report

In Pictures: Solo Harry greeted by the Butchulla People on Fraser Island

Prince Harry and the Butchulla People. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

The Duke of Sussex was greeted by the Butchulla People and took part in a traditional Welcome to Country smoking ceremony on Fraser Island, which has the traditional name K’Gari.

Harry was without his pregnant wife Meghan who missed an engagement on Sunday to rest following a late Saturday night at the Invictus Games opening ceremony.

Meghan has been told by Harry to make sure she is getting enough rest during the 16-day tour.

The Duke of Sussex greets people during a dedication ceremony of the forests of K’gari to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy on Fraser Island Credit: Phil Noble/PA
The Duke of Sussex with Butchulla People during the ceremony Credit: Phil Noble/PA
A police boat off Fraser Island, ahead of the visit Credit: Phil Noble/PA
The duke poses for a photo with Butchulla People Credit: Phil Noble/PA
One of those in attendance said Harry was ” better looking in person”  Credit: Phil Noble/PA
The duke took part in a smoking ceremony with a member of the Butchulla Credit: Phil Noble/PA
The visit comes after his father stopped by the island on a trip in the 1990s Credit: Phil Noble/PA