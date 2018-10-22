Man may ‘get away with’ racist behaviour on Ryanair flight, MP warns

A Ryanair passenger who launched a racist tirade may “get away with it” due to the airline wanting to get the plane off the ground, a shadow transport minister said. The man was filmed by a fellow passenger calling the elderly woman in the seat next to him an “ugly black b******”, and shouting “don’t talk to me in a foreign language you stupid ugly cow”. Ryanair sparked outrage after apparently failing to remove the man, with Labour MP for East Hull Karl Turner saying the airline “failed spectacularly”.

The footage was recorded on October 19 on Ryanair flight FR015 from Barcelona to London Stansted by Kent resident David Lawrence, who uploaded it on to social media. Mr Turner, who is a qualified barrister and was once Labour’s shadow attorney general, tweeted: “Suspect the pressure to turn this aircraft around quickly and get it airborne meant that they have allowed this alleged offender to remain on the aircraft. He may now get away with it.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He added: “@Ryanair failure to deplane the alleged racist offender, handing him over to the Spanish authorities probably means that he isn’t now prosecuted.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He added: “Unfortunately because @Ryanair is registered in Dublin not in the UK the alleged offence could only be tried by UK authorities if it was ‘in flight’ to the UK. Section 92(1) Civil Aviation Act s.92(4) defines ‘in flight’. “If this incident had have happened on an alternative airline under ‘British Control’ or it was already ‘in flight’ to the UK the prosecuting authorities could have prosecuted.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Footage shows the man shouting at the woman to move seats while her daughter tries to stand up to him, telling him her mother is disabled. He replies: “I don’t care whether she’s f****** disabled or not – if I tell her to get out she gets out.” The man then calls her “an ugly f****** c***” and tells staff to move the woman to another seat, adding: “if you don’t go to another seat I’ll push you to another seat”. Staff on the flight seemed to do little to silence the man during the footage, leaving a passenger in the row behind to try and deal with the situation.

The passenger accused of shouting abuse Credit: David Lawrence/PA