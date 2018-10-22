Michael Stirling pleads guilty to murdering midwife Samantha Eastwood after 'longstanding affair'

Michael Stirling had been having an affair with Ms Eastwood, the court heard. Credit: PA/police

A 32-year-old man has admitted murdering midwife Samantha Eastwood in an "intense rage" before panicking and burying her body, a court heard. Michael Stirling, 32, pleaded guilty at Northampton Crown Court to murdering Ms Eastwood who was found buried in a shallow grave in Staffordshire a week after being reported missing. His defence barrister, Charles Miskin QC, said that Stirling and Ms Eastwood had been having a "longstanding" affair and he killed her in a "struggle" during an argument.

28-year-old Samantha Eastwood was reported missing in August. Credit: PA/Police

Mr Miskin said that on the afternoon of the killing "various things were said" between the two, "which led to him becoming very angry". Mr Miskin added: "After a struggle and while she was on the floor, he put his hands over her throat, her mouth and nose, and as a result of that she died. "During his intense rage, he originally intended to cause her really serious bodily harm, but matters escalated and he carried out the intention to kill her." ITV News correspondent Ben Chapman was at Northampton Crown Court:

Mr Miskin said it was not a "pre-meditated act" adding: "The context of the killing was a background of growing tension arising from a longstanding, but not particularly intense affair." He said: "He panicked afterwards and buried her in an area of which he had some knowledge. "He entirely accepts that he tried, wholly dishonestly, to mislead others in the afternoon after the killing. "He is absolutely horrified about what happened and is deeply sorry, not for himself, but for all the others who are victims of this crime."

