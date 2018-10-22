May must mind the gap in her cabinet over Ireland and Brexit

The most mind-boggling paradox about the impasse over the Northern Ireland backstop is that if it leads to a no-deal Brexit there would be nerve-wracking uncertainty about whether the 300-mile border between NI and the Republic would and could be kept open - which is precisely what the backstop is designed to prevent.

If that led to anxiety about a resurgence of gangsterism and terrorism along the border, everyone would lose. But playing the cynical game of political calculation, which all leaders do however much they protest their high moral standards, who would lose most?

This is a desperately difficult judgement. What is clear to me is that the PM and her Cabinet are split on this.

In refusing to countenance a backstop that would keep just NI in the single market and customs union, or one that kept the whole UK in the customs union without defined termination date, or one that extended the UK’s status in transition as a non-voting member of the EU till such time as a permanent solution to the border problem could be found (longer than a few months), Brexiter ministers are calculating that such resolve (or inflexibility, if you prefer) would be rewarded by a strengthening of the union between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

They take the position of Northern Ireland’s DUP, which by coincidence keeps their minority government in office with the remunerated loan of their votes. Many ministers assume that a majority of Northern Ireland and British voters would cheer for a Westminster government that prioritised ties with GB above openness to the EU.

This assumption is moot.