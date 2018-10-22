- ITV Report
Staff in NHS hospital with one of the biggest deficits in England say wards lack enough showers and toilets
Video report by ITV News Correspondent Emily Morgan
The desperate state of some NHS hospitals has been laid bare as they prepare for a winter that is set to be "worse than last year."
At Hereford County Hospital, a nurse told ITV News that some wards do not have enough basic facilities like showers or toilets.
Some of the hospital's wards date back to the 1930s, heightening the problems caused by a deficit.
Sarah Sharp, a NHS nurse working at the hospital, which has one of the biggest deficits in England, said "privacy and dignity is an issue" for patients.
She said: "If one patient is awake at night, very often all of the patients are awake so that doesn't help with them recovering".
The coming winter is likely to be even more difficult than the last for NHS trusts, staff and patients, a report from NHS Providers warned ahead of the budget on Monday.
The report has prompted professional bodies to remind the Government of the £20 billion per year it promised NHS hospitals in England.
Theresa May made the commitment in June on the NHS' 70th birthday.
Hereford County Hospital's chief executive, Glen Burley, told ITV News he is hoping to "make a case" for more funding.
He said: "At the moment we need about £30 million in order to cope with increasing population demands, we need investment of around 4% per annum on top of that".
When asked about where the investment should come from he told ITV News: "When you talk to most people about the NHS they would be willing to put more into taxation to pay for it".
The Government claims money saved by leaving the EU will pay for some of the promised investment.