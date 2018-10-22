Staff in NHS hospital with one of the biggest deficits in England say wards lack enough showers and toilets

The desperate state of some NHS hospitals has been laid bare as they prepare for a winter that is set to be "worse than last year."

At Hereford County Hospital, a nurse told ITV News that some wards do not have enough basic facilities like showers or toilets.

Some of the hospital's wards date back to the 1930s, heightening the problems caused by a deficit.

Sarah Sharp, a NHS nurse working at the hospital, which has one of the biggest deficits in England, said "privacy and dignity is an issue" for patients.

She said: "If one patient is awake at night, very often all of the patients are awake so that doesn't help with them recovering".