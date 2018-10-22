Premier Inn chain to offer smaller, no-frills hotel rooms for just £19

No-frills rooms which are just 8.5 square metres in size, including a bathroom, are to be offered by a hotel chain.

They are called Zip by Premier Inn, and start from £19 – and the first of them is set to open in Cardiff’s Roath district early next year.

Whitbread Plc, which says they are around less than half the size of a standard Premier Inn room, has billed them as “basics done brilliantly”.

They are to offer twin single beds that can be pushed together to make a double bed, air conditioning, a TV and WiFi.