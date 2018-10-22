Simon Mayo defends Jo Whiley as he quits Radio 2

Mayo confirmed he would continue to present his Radio 5Live film show with Mark Kermode.

The DJ, who has hosted Drivetime since 2010, said he had "loved" working with Whiley, and that she had been his "first and only" choice when the show was reconfigured.

Mayo denied that his decision to quit had been anything to do with Whiley joining the show in January, in which she became Radio 2's first female daytime presenter in 20 years.

In a series of tweets, the 60-year-old said that balancing his writing and radio commitments had become "increasingly tricky".

Simon Mayo has announced he is leaving the Radio 2 Drivetime show he co-hosts with Jo Whiley.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mayo tweeted: "A few things to say. Very sadly, I have decided to move on from Radio 2. Sad to leave the show, sad to leave Jo, sad to leave Wogan House (I thought I'd be dragged out aged 120). But circumstances change..."

"Juggling my writing and radio has become increasingly tricky (a nice problem to have). I've just signed a new 2 book deal with the nice folk at Transworld and they'll be expecting something half decent before too long".

He continued: "One other thing. Maybe it needs to be said, maybe not but so there is no room for argument I'll be clear. I've loved working with the exceptional Jo Whiley and when the show was 'reconfigured' she was my first and only choice.

"Some of the abuse she (Whiley) has had here has been appalling. Support for a show is one thing, assaulting the dignity of a warm-hearted and loyal friend is another."

Whiley will launch a new show in January 2019, to air from 7-9pm, Monday to Thursday, the BBC said.

She will also continue to present the BBC Radio 2 In Concert series and will still stand-in for Ken Bruce in 2019 when he is away.

In a statement, she said: "I'm incredibly sad that Simon has decided to leave Radio 2. He's a brilliant broadcaster, a great friend and I really will miss working with him.

"However, I'm very much looking forward to hosting a new show for a new year which will have music at the very heart of it as well as guests and live sessions. Dream show, actually. Can't wait!"

Sara Cox is the favourite to become the new presenter of the rebranded BBC Radio 2 Drive following the departure of Simon Mayo.