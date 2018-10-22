St Andrews students celebrate Raisin Monday with giant foam fight

Hundreds of students have taken part in a mass foam fight as part of a centuries-old ritual.

The messy display took place on Raisin Monday, the culmination of a weekend of festivities when University of St Andrews first years say thank-you to their more senior student "parents" for mentoring them.

So-called "children" were given embarrassing costumes to wear to descend on St Salvator’s Quad for a huge shaving foam fight.

Paloma Paige, association president for the students’ union, said: "I think it’s gone splendidly.