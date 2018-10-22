Theresa May set to brief Cabinet on Brexit negotiations

Theresa May will brief the Cabinet on the progress of the Brexit negotiations after last week’s Brussels summit failed to achieve the hoped-for breakthrough. The Prime Minister told MPs on Monday the terms of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU were 95% agreed but that the “sticking point” remained the issue of the Irish border. However, she came under fire from critics on all sides in the Commons after she confirmed that she could accept a short extension to the transition period after the UK leaves in order to secure a final settlement. Both Tory Brexiteers and Remainers expressed concern that it could leave the country trapped indefinitely in a transitional arrangement with no say in the rules governing it.

Liam Fox has said a leadership challenge would be utter folly Credit: Kirsty O’Conor/PA

The latest display of backbench unrest came amid reports that the number of Conservative MPs submitting letters calling for her removal was approaching the 48 needed to trigger a no confidence vote in her leadership. However, there were signs that a series of lurid briefings over the weekend by unnamed backbenchers calling for her to be “knifed” and advising her to “bring her own noose” had backfired, causing MPs to rally behind her. International Trade Secretary Liam Fox – a prominent Leave campaigner in the referendum – warned it would be a mistake for MPs to move against the Prime Minister at a crucial moment in the Brexit talks. “We are in a process of negotiation. It would seem to be an act of utter folly to change the Prime Minister at this point,” he told Sky News during a visit to New York. Andrew Mitchell – an ally of former Brexit secretary David Davis who is seen as a possible leadership contender – also said a leadership challenge would be a “mistake”. “I think it is right to give the Prime Minister every support to conclude a deal,” he told BBC2’s Newsnight.

