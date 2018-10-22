Man rescues five-week-old kitten glued to busy road

A man has revealed how he found a five-week-old kitten glued to a busy road in Oregon, USA.

Chuck Hawley managed to rescued the kitten, which was stuck on the road after having glue deliberately put on its paws, neck and tail.

Mr Hawley said he saw several vehicles drive over it before he could rescue the kitten, which and his wife have named Sticky.

The couple said they will adopt Sticky.

Veterinarian Jenny Bate said it is clear the glue was intentionally put on the kitten’s paws.

She was able to remove the glue using mineral oil and the kitten should fully recover.

Marion County Sheriff’s Lt Chris Baldridge said if Mr Hawley files a crime report, his agency will investigate. So far, no report has been filed.