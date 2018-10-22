Violent hailstorms and flooding bring Rome and Milan to a standstill

The temperature around the city dropped by 10C during the storm and many cities across Italy, from Milan to Palermo, experienced heavy rainstorms and flooding over the weekend.

A hailstorm hit Rome on Sunday evening, flooding streets and disrupting traffic across the Italian capital.

Some motorists were forced to abandon their cars as they became submerged in the deluge.

According to local news reports, the San Sebastiano Basilica was flooded with up to half a metre of water.