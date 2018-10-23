Handcuffed suspect steals patrol car and leads police chase in Oklahoma

Police have released body-cam footage which shows a woman in handcuffs stealing a patrol car in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The video shows the suspect sliding across the front seat into the driver's seat in the police car and then driving away.

Following a police pursuit, the video shows two officers apprehending the woman and taking her into custody.

Newson6.com reports that the woman pleaded guilty to several crimes in May and has been sentenced to three years in prison.