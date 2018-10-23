China opens world's longest sea-crossing bridge linking Hong Kong to mainland

China has opened the world’s longest sea-crossing bridge linking Hong Kong to the mainland, a feat of engineering carrying immense economic and political significance.

Chinese president Xi Jinping presided over a ceremony in the city of Zhuhai to open the 34 mile-long bridge linking it to the semi-autonomous regions of Hong Kong and Macau.

Digital fireworks exploded on a screen behind him as leaders of the three cities looked on.

The £15 billion bridge took almost a decade to build while incurring major delays and cost overruns.