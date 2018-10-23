Demand for long term care rises while number of people receiving help falls NHS figures reveal

The increasing demand for social care services in England has been revealed in new figures released by the NHS.

More than 5,000 new requests for support are now being made to local authorities every day according to the NHS' Adult Social Care Activity and Finance Report.

But despite the increased need, the number of people actually getting help is still falling, after years of cuts to council budgets.

For Jackie Barnett and her son Owen the lack of funding is having devastating consequences.

Owen, 22, has cerebral palsy and is profoundly mentally and physically disabled. Jackie, a single mum, has devoted her life to caring for him, but has recently been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

She told ITV News that all she wants is to know that when she's gone her son will be properly looked after in the home they've lived in since he was tiny. The bungalow's owned by Rooftop Housing Association, which has spent thousands of pounds modifying it for Owen and is happy for him to stay.

But the local health authority has told Ms Barnett that her son will have to go into residential care because it costs too much to provide 24/7 care at his home.