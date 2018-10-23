Duke and Duchess of Sussex begin Fiji visit with traditional welcome ceremony and whale tooth gift

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have begun their three-day visit in Fiji with a traditional welcome ceremony which included the presentation of a whale's tooth.

Their visit, part of their Pacific tour, was marked by an event at Albert Park known as the Veirqaraqaravi Vakavanua, embodying Fijian cultural identity and heritage.

It echoed an event attended by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh during their Commonwealth tour in 1953.

In addition to the whale's tooth, a sign of wealth in Fiji, Prince Harry was also given kava, a drink made from a mashed plant root in the yaqona vakaturaga.