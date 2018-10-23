Dyson set to open electric car factory in Singapore

Dyson has decided to manufacture its new electric cars in Singapore, ending hopes for a site in Britain.

The firm confirmed to staff on Tuesday that the company’s board has ratified the decision to construct its first “advanced automotive manufacturing” facility in the Asian country.

The factory is scheduled for completion in 2020 and is part of a £2.5 billion global investment drive in new technology.

Dyson is aiming to launch its electric vehicles in 2021.

However, the move could prove controversial given that Sir James Dyson, the company’s billionaire chairman and founder, is an outspoken proponent of Brexit.

It also comes at a sensitive time for Britain’s manufacturing sector, with several car makers including Nissan, Ford and Toyota warning about the rising prospects of a “no-deal” EU exit, which would jeopardise their operations in the UK.